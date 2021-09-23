One person airlifted after crash on Highway 277

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was airlifted from the scene of a crash in northern Comanche County on Sept. 23.

It happened on Highway 277 near Bonniefield Road around 7:45.

Three vehicles were involved, including a car which was trapped between two larger vehicles.

A helicopter was called to the scene and one person was taken away.

The condition of that person is unknown.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the road was closed for several hours.

We are waiting for more information from authorities who are investigating the crash.

