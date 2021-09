LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A six-car crash on Rogers Lane shut down both lanes of traffic this evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 near 38th street.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but several cars were damaged.

No one was hurt, though traffic was shut down as crews worked the scene.

