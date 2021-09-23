Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Water main break causes detour in Lawton

Some people on the west side of Lawton are waking up without water this Thursday morning
Some people on the west side of Lawton are waking up without water this Thursday morning(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some people on the west side of Lawton are waking up without water this Thursday morning. The issue is near 82nd and Cache Road. In a post by the city, they said the break is on Northwest Cache Road between NW 80th Street and NW Keystone Drive.

All eastbound lanes of Northwest Cache Road are closed at this time. There’s no estimate on when it will be fixed. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
19-year-old Kaiyo Raethong is in the ICU at OU Medical Center after a drunk driver crashed into...
Friends, family of Lawton man injured in drunk driving crash ask for community’s help
Amber Alert graphic
UPDATE: Amber alert for kidnapped 10-year-old has been cancelled
A Jefferson County Deputy arrests Margrita Torrez on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges.
Man arrested on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges at football game

Latest News

This Thursday will consist of clouds building throughout the morning hours. Despite the cloud...
First Alert Forecast | 9/23AM
Six-car crash occurs on Rogers Lane.
Six-car wreck causes closures on Rogers Lane
Police arrest Detravius Bell for one county of Forcible Sodomy and Sexual Battery.
Lawton Police arrest man charged with Sexual Battery and Forcible Sodomy
Philip Fourroux of Altus will compete in a tournament at Lawton Country Club Golf Course.
7News viewer wins chance to play golf with Makenzie and Chase