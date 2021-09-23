Water main break causes detour in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some people on the west side of Lawton are waking up without water this Thursday morning. The issue is near 82nd and Cache Road. In a post by the city, they said the break is on Northwest Cache Road between NW 80th Street and NW Keystone Drive.

All eastbound lanes of Northwest Cache Road are closed at this time. There’s no estimate on when it will be fixed. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

