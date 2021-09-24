7News First Alert Weather: Mild weekend with near critical fire weather conditions on Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with light winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s. It will be a great night to enjoy on the porch and stargaze.

It’ll shape up to be unseasonably warm this weekend with highs topping out in the low 90s. An elevated fire risk for Texoma on Sunday with winds increasing out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph and low relative humidity getting less than 20%. Fires that start will spread rapidly and be hard to contain. Avoid outdoor burning, and use fire safety precautions as necessary.

Clouds will gradually increase to start the workweek with an approaching upper-level cut-off low that will bring more moisture to the area. The upper low will be nearby on Tuesday through Friday, which will bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms with isolated strong-to-severe storms possible. This should help alleviate ongoing drought conditions across Texoma.

Looking ahead rain could be possible into next weekend as a trough remains to the west.

