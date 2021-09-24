Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-car crash occurs on Rogers Lane.
Six-car wreck causes closures on Rogers Lane
Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday night in Lawton near the intersection of Sheridan...
UPDATE: Passenger arrested after crash in Lawton
19-year-old Kaiyo Raethong is in the ICU at OU Medical Center after a drunk driver crashed into...
Friends, family of Lawton man injured in drunk driving crash ask for community’s help
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Police arrest Detravius Bell for one county of Forcible Sodomy and Sexual Battery.
Lawton Police arrest man charged with Sexual Battery and Forcible Sodomy

Latest News

Students attend college fair at Cameron University in Duncan.
Students tour Cameron University in Duncan
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4