Deadly shooting under investigation in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Altus are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Thursday night. They went to shots fired call in the 700 block of Chris Avenue around 7:00 p.m.

According to reports, after the shooting, the car that the victim was driving sped away, and hit a vehicle that was parked in a driveway. The driver then hit another vehicle before coming to a stop.

An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he later died. Police say the man who did the shooting ran from the scene. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

