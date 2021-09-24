Expert Connections
Deadly shooting under investigation in Altus

Police in Altus are investigating a shooting that killed a man Thursday night.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Altus are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Thursday night. They went to shots fired call in the 700 block of Chris Avenue around 7:00 p.m.

According to reports, after the shooting, the car that the victim was driving sped away, and hit a vehicle that was parked in a driveway. The driver then hit another vehicle before coming to a stop.

An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he later died. Police say the man who did the shooting ran from the scene. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

