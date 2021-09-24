Details released in U.S. 277 crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman from Elgin was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City after a crash on U.S. 277 Thursday.

It happened on U.S. 277 about three and a half miles west of Elgin shortly before 7:45 Thursday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2014 Ram pickup, a 2019 Honda Civic and a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer were heading east on 277 when the Honda and semi began to slow down due to a school bus stopping at the railroad tracks.

According to an OHP crash report, the driver of the pickup failed to slow down and hit the back of the Honda, causing it to crash into the tractor-trailer in front of it.

The driver of the Honda, 41-year-old Kimberly Parker of Elgin, was flown to OU Medical Center in serious condition.

No one else in the crash was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.