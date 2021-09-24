Duncan High School leadership team launches podcast

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School’s Leadership Program unveiled a new podcast focusing on helping others develop their leadership skills.

Friday, students celebrated the launch of Love 2 Lead, the first podcast in the program’s history.

Both students and faculty hope this podcast will help others learn from their experiences.

Developing leadership skills is one of the main priorities of the Duncan High School Leadership Program.

In order to further apply these skills, the program launched the Love 2 Lead podcast.

A teacher and sponsor of the program, Savanah Bowers, has wanted to do something like this for years.

She said Covid got in the way last year, but this year, they thought it was time.

“So this podcast, I thought, why don’t we have teenagers talking about teenage issues and how to kind of handle those with grace, with positivity, like a leader would,” Bowers said.

The podcast holds a special place in the students’ hearts, who want to help others through the troubles they have faced.

“I think that this podcast is very important because I’ve struggled with many things, and I think that being able to go through those experiences and now help other people is just going to be a blessing in disguise,” Gena Parker said.

Bowers said she is excited for the future of the podcast.

“I try to tell them this every day, is that I’m proud of them, and I love them no matter what,” Bowers said. “And this is just like it’s one of the highlights of my career getting to do this podcast, it’s the first time anything like this has ever been done and I just am so proud of them for the work that they’re going to put into it, for how seriously they take it, and for how they promote it in the community.”

The first episode of the podcast will be available next week, and at least two episodes will be released a month.

You can find the Love 2 Lead podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

