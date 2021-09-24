Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (9/24 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are almost at the weekend, and looks like we are going to end the workweek with rather nice weather. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies today will keep temperatures in the upper 80s, just a couple degrees above the seasonal average. Our western Oklahoma and Texas counties are under an elevated fire risk this afternoon, as we will have winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, along with dry air as humidity will be low (around 20%). Be cautious when staring any fires outdoors today and when throwing away cigarettes.

Tonight will much clearer than today, with lows in the 50s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday will be very enjoyable with mostly sunny skies. A cold front from the north will wash out across northern Oklahoma tomorrow, so while we won’t see much from this, it will help in regulating our temperatures this weekend, keeping us in the low 90s. If you are headed out to any college football games tomorrow night, the weather looks to be favorable by kickoff with temps in the 80s and mostly clear conditions. On Sunday the mostly sunny skies will continue, but it will be breezier with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Elevated fire conditions are expected again this Sunday.

Next week a cut-off low from the west will move in, bringing with it our next rainmaker. This disturbance, along with the low funneling gulf moisture into Texoma, we expect to see scattered showers and storms by Tuesday. Coverage at the moment looks to be widespread as most of us should see some amount of measurable rainfall, something we desperately need after having not seen much the lest few weeks. Current drought monitor has most of Texoma under some form of drought, so rain next week will help us out immensely. There will be an abundant amount of energy in the atmosphere for next week, so a few isolated storms could be strong-to-severe. Rain chances are expected to last until the end of next week and into the start of October.

