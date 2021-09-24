Oklahoma reports 1,230 new Coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 1,230 new cases of the Coronavirus Friday.

Friday’s total brings the seven-day average of new cases to 1,760.

Oklahoma has had 604,391 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

There are currently 14,295 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control added no new deaths Friday.

The state surpassed 10,000 deaths from the Coronavirus on Thursday.

