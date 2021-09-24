Oklahoma’s Treasures: Quartz Mountain

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - When some people say they’re headed to the Wichita Mountains for the weekend, they often mean the Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lawtonka and Mount Scott areas.

But there’s a place further west that’s worth a second-look.

That’s because Oklahoma State Parks took over and invested in improvements..

First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker has one of Oklahoma’s Treasures.

A few miles north of Altus, on the far western edge of the Wichita Mountains range, sits a real gem, Quartz Mountain State Park and Lodge.

“I am amazed at what I see here,” Lodge Manager Quartz Mountain Travis Threlkeld said. “You can’t see anything like this place anywhere you go.”

“Just appreciate the artistry that Mother Nature provides for all of us,” Quartz Mountain Park Office Manager Carmina Walker-Nunez said. “I mean I think it’s just a beautiful place.

Recently, Oklahoma State Parks took over the lodge, and the improvements are noticeable.

“There’s been a lot of improvements put into this place in the last few months when we took over in October,” Threlkeld said. “First thing we did was we started to get an assessment of everything that needed to be done start changing the guest experience out here.”

Almost everything has been updated inside and outside the lodge. It looks and feels like a new place.

“We did manage to still do a top to bottom touchup on everything. Combined some rooms to make suites,” Threlkeld said. “Added some features outside in the courtyard area. Updated the pool. Added a few other luxury items outside for relaxation.”

And they updated the room for weddings and other events.

“I used to come to Quartz Mountain every summer growing up and the renovations they’ve done to the lodge are absolutely amazing,” he said.

“We’re just so excited,” Walker-Nunez said. “It’s always been a beautiful place. Now with all the renovations, I’m just excited to see everything come into play, especially with the restaurant as well.”

An Oklahoma favorite is currently constructing a new restaurant in the lodge that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“That’s the good thing about partnering with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, to have them step in and help manage on their side has really helped us just really up our standards and consistency,” Threlkeld said.

What hasn’t changed is the lodge’s nod to the story of Oklahoma. It can be seen in the lobby, on the wall, even in the gift shop. They want guests to know what Oklahoma is all about.

Quartz Mountain’s park area has a lot to offer too. Like Lake Altus-Lugert. And wildlife that don’t seem to mind humans.

Walker-Nunez said it’s different than what someone would find on the eastern side of the Wichita’s.

“In this area, on Quartz Mountain, there are easier trails to hike,” she said. “We provide camping. A place to come out and park your RV. And the swim beach area, paddle boats.”

Quartz Mountain State Park is easy to find with your GPS. An Oklahoma Treasure that’s worth your time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.