Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma’s Treasures: Quartz Mountain

By Lexie Walker
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - When some people say they’re headed to the Wichita Mountains for the weekend, they often mean the Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lawtonka and Mount Scott areas.

But there’s a place further west that’s worth a second-look.

That’s because Oklahoma State Parks took over and invested in improvements..

First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker has one of Oklahoma’s Treasures.

A few miles north of Altus, on the far western edge of the Wichita Mountains range, sits a real gem, Quartz Mountain State Park and Lodge.

“I am amazed at what I see here,” Lodge Manager Quartz Mountain Travis Threlkeld said. “You can’t see anything like this place anywhere you go.”

“Just appreciate the artistry that Mother Nature provides for all of us,” Quartz Mountain Park Office Manager Carmina Walker-Nunez said. “I mean I think it’s just a beautiful place.

Recently, Oklahoma State Parks took over the lodge, and the improvements are noticeable.

“There’s been a lot of improvements put into this place in the last few months when we took over in October,” Threlkeld said. “First thing we did was we started to get an assessment of everything that needed to be done start changing the guest experience out here.”

Almost everything has been updated inside and outside the lodge. It looks and feels like a new place.

“We did manage to still do a top to bottom touchup on everything. Combined some rooms to make suites,” Threlkeld said. “Added some features outside in the courtyard area. Updated the pool. Added a few other luxury items outside for relaxation.”

And they updated the room for weddings and other events.

“I used to come to Quartz Mountain every summer growing up and the renovations they’ve done to the lodge are absolutely amazing,” he said.

“We’re just so excited,” Walker-Nunez said. “It’s always been a beautiful place. Now with all the renovations, I’m just excited to see everything come into play, especially with the restaurant as well.”

An Oklahoma favorite is currently constructing a new restaurant in the lodge that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“That’s the good thing about partnering with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, to have them step in and help manage on their side has really helped us just really up our standards and consistency,” Threlkeld said.

What hasn’t changed is the lodge’s nod to the story of Oklahoma. It can be seen in the lobby, on the wall, even in the gift shop. They want guests to know what Oklahoma is all about.

Quartz Mountain’s park area has a lot to offer too. Like Lake Altus-Lugert. And wildlife that don’t seem to mind humans.

Walker-Nunez said it’s different than what someone would find on the eastern side of the Wichita’s.

“In this area, on Quartz Mountain, there are easier trails to hike,” she said. “We provide camping. A place to come out and park your RV. And the swim beach area, paddle boats.”

Quartz Mountain State Park is easy to find with your GPS. An Oklahoma Treasure that’s worth your time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
19-year-old Kaiyo Raethong is in the ICU at OU Medical Center after a drunk driver crashed into...
Friends, family of Lawton man injured in drunk driving crash ask for community’s help
Six-car crash occurs on Rogers Lane.
Six-car wreck causes closures on Rogers Lane
Amber Alert graphic
UPDATE: Amber alert for kidnapped 10-year-old has been cancelled

Latest News

Doctors encourage shots for upcoming flu season.
Health experts push for people to get flu vaccine
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Drought conditions worsen, but a change in our weather pattern to bring much needed rain next week
One person is airlifted after crash on Highway 277.
One person airlifted after crash on Highway 277
Fort Sill holds ceremony for new Major General Brian Gibson.
Fort Sill holds ceremony for new Major General