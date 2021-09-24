One injured in overnight shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was arrested after an overnight shooting in Lawton.

Lawton Police were called to a home on SW I Ave. shortly before midnight Thursday night to find one man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said the victim was able to give them information on a suspect, and that suspect is now in custody.

The alleged shooter’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. 7News will keep you updated as we learn more.

