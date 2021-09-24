One injured in overnight shooting in Lawton
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was arrested after an overnight shooting in Lawton.
Lawton Police were called to a home on SW I Ave. shortly before midnight Thursday night to find one man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Police said the victim was able to give them information on a suspect, and that suspect is now in custody.
The alleged shooter’s identity has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. 7News will keep you updated as we learn more.
