One injured in overnight shooting in Lawton

One person was injured in a shooting on SW I Ave. in Lawton.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was arrested after an overnight shooting in Lawton.

Lawton Police were called to a home on SW I Ave. shortly before midnight Thursday night to find one man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said the victim was able to give them information on a suspect, and that suspect is now in custody.

The alleged shooter’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. 7News will keep you updated as we learn more.

