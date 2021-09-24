Expert Connections
Students tour Cameron University in Duncan

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School students were able to check out their options for a higher education on Sept. 24 at Cameron University’s college fair.

The event is an opportunity for students to start exploring their college options.

Duncan area students had the chance to connect with colleges and universities from around the country, and find out information on degree programs and facilities.

“So, I typically tell the students, you know, what our college has to offer,” High School and College Relations Specialist at Western Oklahoma State College Katelynn Thompson said. “So, we’re a two year school located in Altus, and I just ask them what they want to major in and what they think they want to do for their future. I let them know if we have something that would benefit them, you know, to come to our school, and get their schooling at an affordable cost. And then transfer on, since we are a two year school.”

Most students come to the fair as part of a High school program, but some attend in hopes that they will find a college with a good degree program and scholarships.

“I’m hoping to get scholarships in possibly cross country, track, and I hope like pole vaulting,” Duncan High School Student Kaceson Lolar said. “But if that, you know, doesn’t happen which, I hope it does. But if it doesn’t then, I’ll just look for scholarships for like academics, hopefully and just like to get a good major in Business and get a good degree in that.”

Cameron University also held a Lawton area fair on their main campus on Sept. 23.

