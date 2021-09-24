Expert Connections
Suspect taken into custody after reported attempted robbery in Lawton

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken into custody shortly before 5:30 after police were called to an attempted robbery in Lawton.

It happened in the office area of the Rodeway Inn on Cache Road.

Officers were called there just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Lawton Police said a minor was taken into custody and the minor’s parents have been called.

Our photographer at the scene saw police staked out around the building with weapons drawn.

He then saw, shortly before 5:30, a suspect walk out with hands raised. That person was then taken into custody.

Lawton Police said detectives are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

