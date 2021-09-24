Witness recounts deadly Altus shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The victim in a deadly shooting in Altus last night has been identified by police.

Altus police say the victim is 18-year-old Cory Daniel Bustamante of Texas.

It all happened on the west side of town in the 700 block of Chris Avenue.

“I heard six shots in a row, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Neighbor Nynen Hixson said.

Those are the same shots that Altus Police were called out to investigate around 7′oclock Thursday evening and prompted Michelen Lopez to go see what was going on outside.

“By the time I made it outside is when I saw the car coming from the far end very, very fast. I was trying to look at the license plate because of fast it was going, I thought they were trying to get away,” Lopez said.

She claims she watched the car hit a parked white SUV just a few houses down.

The car then turned around headed back in the same direction it came from and crashed right into her husband’s truck that was parked at the intersection of Chris Ave. and Blain St.

She said right after, a younger man jumped out of the passenger seat and took off sprinting down the road.

We haven’t confirmed his connection to Bustamante.

“By this time another neighbor was already in there helping the driver, and when I realized the driver was still in there. I went around over there and my neighbor was already trying to help him and comfort him and monitor his pulse. So, I got the front door open, and all I could think of when I saw him because he was so young to pray with him and hold him someway,” Lopez said.

Lopez claims she held the victim where he was shot at and began praying with 18-year-old Cory Bustamante.

“And we went through the prayer together, and he started to struggle, and then he kind of went off into that stare,” Lopez said.

By this time first responders were on scene and rushed Bustamonte to the hospital trying to save his life.

Lopez said her mind was racing as everything happened in a matter of minutes.

“What was going through my head was my husband’s not home, and I needed to try and figure out what was going on and understand. Then I started looking around because we try to look out for each other in the neighborhood,” Lopez said.

Police have not identified a suspect in this homicide.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS.

