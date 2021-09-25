Fire on Cache Road causes evacuation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews worked to put out flames at a business near 16th Street and Cache Road Friday night.

The call came out around 8:40 p.m., and when our crews got there, smoke was coming from the entrance of the building.

Several crews were called out to help locate the fire.

Helen’s Bar, a few doors down, also had to be evacuated.

No word on what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

We’re awaiting information from the Lawton Fire Department, and will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.