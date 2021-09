COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire crews spent Friday evening containing a grass fire.

The fire broke just before 5 p.m. off Post Oak Road and Lee.

Firefighters with Cache, Pecan Creek and Indiahoma all worked together to contain the blaze.

At this time it’s not clear what sparked the fire.

