Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (9/25 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear, although a couple clouds will be present across the night sky. Lows will be in the upper 50s with a light breeze out of the south.

Near-critical fire conditions are in place tomorrow for parts of Oklahoma, including our western counties here in Texoma. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the low 90s due to an approaching high-pressure system, along with dry weather and winds gusting out of the south from 25-35 mph will contribute to the fire danger. Make sure to take precaution when outdoors, as grassfires could easily start.

Monday will be much of the same as tomorrow with sunny skies and above-average temps in the low 90s, although there is no fire danger as winds will not be as strong and the air will be slightly more humid.

Humidity will increase significantly by Tuesday as a cut-off low from the west will funnel gulf moisture into Texoma. Widespread scattered showers and storms are possible as early as Tuesday evening, but the majority of the rain will come on Wednesday and Thursday. A few strong storms are possible, as the only threat right now looks the be localized flooding from heavy rainfall. Measurable rainfall is expected across all of Texoma between Tuesday and Saturday, with most areas seeing between 0.5″ and 1.5″. Temperatures look to take a nosedive once the rain moves in, cooling down to the low 80s and upper 70s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken into custody after reports of an attempted robbery at the Rodeway Inn on Cache...
Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Lawton
The victim in a deadly shooting in Altus last night has been identified by police.
Witness recounts deadly Altus shooting
One person is airlifted after crash on Highway 277.
Details released in U.S. 277 crash
One person was injured in a shooting on SW I Ave. in Lawton.
One injured in overnight shooting in Lawton
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Altus that took place Thursday night.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Altus shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather 8AM
Hot Weekend with Significant Rain Chances Next Week
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Mild weekend with near critical fire weather conditions on Sunday
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Forecast 5pm
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast (9/24 AM)