First Alert Forecast (9/25 PM)

Tonight will be mostly clear, although a couple clouds will be present across the night sky. Lows will be in the upper 50s with a light breeze out of the south.

Near-critical fire conditions are in place tomorrow for parts of Oklahoma, including our western counties here in Texoma. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the low 90s due to an approaching high-pressure system, along with dry weather and winds gusting out of the south from 25-35 mph will contribute to the fire danger. Make sure to take precaution when outdoors, as grassfires could easily start.

Monday will be much of the same as tomorrow with sunny skies and above-average temps in the low 90s, although there is no fire danger as winds will not be as strong and the air will be slightly more humid.

Humidity will increase significantly by Tuesday as a cut-off low from the west will funnel gulf moisture into Texoma. Widespread scattered showers and storms are possible as early as Tuesday evening, but the majority of the rain will come on Wednesday and Thursday. A few strong storms are possible, as the only threat right now looks the be localized flooding from heavy rainfall. Measurable rainfall is expected across all of Texoma between Tuesday and Saturday, with most areas seeing between 0.5″ and 1.5″. Temperatures look to take a nosedive once the rain moves in, cooling down to the low 80s and upper 70s by the end of next week.

