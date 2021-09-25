High School Football Scores - Week 4
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Here are the SW Oklahoma scores from Week 4 of the high school football season.
Thursday
Midwest City def Lawton High 28-8
Minco def Carnegie 59-0
Friday
MacArthur def Duncan 42-7
Altus def Capitol Hill 48-6
Bethany def Cache 35-28
Elk City def Elgin 56-6
Perkins-Tryon def Anadarko 31-13
Marlow def Comanche 36-0
Frederick def Marietta 45-0
Ringling def Stratford 45-7
Hobart def Cordell 43-20
Mangum def Walters 46-14
Dibble def Rush Springs 36-21
Central High def Bray-Doyle 34-0
Shattuck def Waurika 36-6
Alex def Cyril 58-30
Balko def Hollis 76-34
Velma-Alma def Snyder 50-32
Empire def Wilson 36-24
Temple def Grandfield 50-0
Mt. View-Gotebo def Paoli 46-0
Thackerville def Ryan 58-26
