Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

High School Football Scores - Week 4

WK 4 Scores
WK 4 Scores(KSWO)
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Here are the SW Oklahoma scores from Week 4 of the high school football season.

Thursday

Midwest City def Lawton High 28-8

Minco def Carnegie 59-0

Friday

MacArthur def Duncan 42-7

Altus def Capitol Hill 48-6

Bethany def Cache 35-28

Elk City def Elgin 56-6

Perkins-Tryon def Anadarko 31-13

Marlow def Comanche 36-0

Frederick def Marietta 45-0

Ringling def Stratford 45-7

Hobart def Cordell 43-20

Mangum def Walters 46-14

Dibble def Rush Springs 36-21

Central High def Bray-Doyle 34-0

Shattuck def Waurika 36-6

Alex def Cyril 58-30

Balko def Hollis 76-34

Velma-Alma def Snyder 50-32

Empire def Wilson 36-24

Temple def Grandfield 50-0

Mt. View-Gotebo def Paoli 46-0

Thackerville def Ryan 58-26

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken into custody after reports of an attempted robbery at the Rodeway Inn on Cache...
Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Lawton
Six-car crash occurs on Rogers Lane.
Six-car wreck causes closures on Rogers Lane
Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday night in Lawton near the intersection of Sheridan...
UPDATE: Passenger arrested after crash in Lawton
One person is airlifted after crash on Highway 277.
Details released in U.S. 277 crash
19-year-old Kaiyo Raethong is in the ICU at OU Medical Center after a drunk driver crashed into...
Friends, family of Lawton man injured in drunk driving crash ask for community’s help

Latest News

Highlanders now 4-0
MacArthur improves to 4-0 with 42-7 win over Duncan
Elgin loses to Elk City
Elgin suffers big loss to Elk City
Gridiron 7 Overtime Show: Sept. 24
Cyril loses to Alex
Cyril drops non-district finale to Alex