High School Football Scores - Week 4

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Here are the SW Oklahoma scores from Week 4 of the high school football season.

Thursday

Midwest City def Lawton High 28-8

Minco def Carnegie 59-0

Friday

MacArthur def Duncan 42-7

Altus def Capitol Hill 48-6

Bethany def Cache 35-28

Elk City def Elgin 56-6

Perkins-Tryon def Anadarko 31-13

Marlow def Comanche 36-0

Frederick def Marietta 45-0

Ringling def Stratford 45-7

Hobart def Cordell 43-20

Mangum def Walters 46-14

Dibble def Rush Springs 36-21

Central High def Bray-Doyle 34-0

Shattuck def Waurika 36-6

Alex def Cyril 58-30

Balko def Hollis 76-34

Velma-Alma def Snyder 50-32

Empire def Wilson 36-24

Temple def Grandfield 50-0

Mt. View-Gotebo def Paoli 46-0

Thackerville def Ryan 58-26

