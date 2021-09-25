Hot Weekend with Significant Rain Chances Next Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be hot and sunny with temperatures in the low 90s. Light southerly winds and low humidity linger as a high pressure system moves over the plains. Even with a few passing clouds this evening, The first Saturday of Fall will feel more like Summer.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s. Sunday will be warmer than Saturday by a few degrees, but still remain dry and sunny. Sunday will also be windy, gusting upwards of 35 mph, and because of this we are under near critical fire conditions for tomorrow. Be sure to use fire safety precaution when outdoors.

Monday sees an increase in cloud cover and temps still above average. We see our next chance of rain Tuesday as a low pressure system brings moisture from the Gulf. Precipitation will be scattered Tuesday afternoon, but Wednesday through Friday will have a better shot for more widespread showers and storms. Wednesday and Thursday could also see some isolated strong to severe storms. Temperatures next week as the rain moves through will be back down to average in the low to mid 80s.

