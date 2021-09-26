First Alert Forecast (9/26 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be partly cloudy during the late evening hours, before allowing for some minor clearing into early Monday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, with warm temperatures in the low 90s and somewhat breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Unlike today, there is no fire conditions in place for Texoma as winds won’t be as gusty and humidity increases. Clouds will build in throughout the day, giving us partly cloudy skies for our Monday.

A cut-off low moving in from the west will bring gulf moisture into Texoma by Tuesday. Combined with the instability the low will bring, we could see a few isolated showers Tuesday afternoon. Greater rain chances are expected on Wednesday as moisture will continue to be funneled into our region through all of the upcoming week. Widely scattered showers and storms are expected into next weekend as a trough across the northern US will bring a cold front through the southern plains on Thursday, as well as another low pressure system forming in the southwest US. Localized flooding is the biggest concern with all this rain as up to an inch of rainfall is predicted across most of Texoma by the end of the week. Temperatures fall to the low 80s by Thursday and even into the upper 70s by the weekend as we return to fall-like temperatures.

