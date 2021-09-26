Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hot and Dry Start to the Week, Followed by Lots of Rain Chances

Relief is on the way for our drought conditions with cooler temps and rain chances
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Above average temperatures once more on Sunday, reaching the low 90s. With lots of sunshine, dry air, and wind gusts between 25-30 mph, we are under an elevated fire risk for the northern portion of Texoma. Use fire safety precaution when outdoors today.

Tonight the winds will die down and clouds will fill in, lows getting down around 60 degrees. Some clouds will stick with us Monday as temperatures again reach the low 90s, 5-10 degrees warmer than normal for Texoma.

An upper level low brings moisture from the Gulf on Tuesday, giving us a chance for rain in the afternoon hours. the Trough-like conditions will continue into the end of next week with widespread shower and storm possibilities. Localized flooding looks to be the biggest threat, with most areas picking up around an inch of rain.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in a deadly shooting in Altus last night has been identified by police.
Witness recounts deadly Altus shooting
Fatal Accident
One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash
Lawton fire crews put out fire at a business near 16th Street and Cache Road.
Fire on Cache Road causes evacuation
A man was taken into custody after reports of an attempted robbery at the Rodeway Inn on Cache...
Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Lawton
One person was injured in a shooting on SW I Ave. in Lawton.
One injured in overnight shooting in Lawton

Latest News

Motorcyclists also hope that others will see the good they bring to the community.
Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists rides for annual Toy and Poker Run
Motorcyclists also hope that others will see the good they bring to the community.
Annual Lawton Toy and Poker Run at Harley Davidson
Kathy Timberlake leads the Lawton area Huntington's disease support group. Her first husband,...
Sweet Temptationz hosts Care2Cure to benefit Lawton Huntington’s disease support group
Kathy Timberlake leads the Lawton area Huntington's disease support group. Her first husband,...
Sweet Temptationz hosts Care2Cure