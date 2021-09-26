Hot and Dry Start to the Week, Followed by Lots of Rain Chances

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Above average temperatures once more on Sunday, reaching the low 90s. With lots of sunshine, dry air, and wind gusts between 25-30 mph, we are under an elevated fire risk for the northern portion of Texoma. Use fire safety precaution when outdoors today.

Tonight the winds will die down and clouds will fill in, lows getting down around 60 degrees. Some clouds will stick with us Monday as temperatures again reach the low 90s, 5-10 degrees warmer than normal for Texoma.

An upper level low brings moisture from the Gulf on Tuesday, giving us a chance for rain in the afternoon hours. the Trough-like conditions will continue into the end of next week with widespread shower and storm possibilities. Localized flooding looks to be the biggest threat, with most areas picking up around an inch of rain.

