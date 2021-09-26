Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists rides for annual Toy and Poker Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists put on their annual Lawton Toy and Poker run at the Diamondback Harley Davidson in Lawton on Saturday.

Motorcyclists in Lawton set out on a Saturday afternoon ride for a good cause.

The Lawton Toy Run is an event where motorcyclists ride on a pre-determined route through Lawton to raise money for the Lawton Food Bank and Toys for Tots.

Participants paid either $20 a person or $30 for a couple, and entered in raffles to win prizes.

Director of Diamondback Haley-Davidson Owners Group Jaime Franco said toys collected are distributed across SWOK.

“This is their big fundraiser, if you will, is to collect both food for the food bank here locally and toys for the Lawton Fire Department, and those toys go to kids all around the Lawton area, and I believe even some in Southwest Oklahoma,” Franco said.

All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Lawton Toy Run.

According to Sales Manager Kim Mills, in addition to raising money, the event also provides an opportunity to bring together groups of motorcyclists under a common goal.

“This is important because it gives back to our community, it brings all of our motorcycle clubs and everything together, under one unity they all work together, and like I said it benefits the kids, it benefits the Lawton Food Bank and it stays right here in the Lawton community,” Mill said.

Motorcyclists also hope that others will see the good they bring to the community.

“It’s to give back to the community, to show folks that motorcyclists are part of this community, a lot of us have all kinds of different jobs, and you find every different variety of group that participates in this and it’s a way, LCOM is a way, to bring all of these groups and everybody together,” Franco said.

The next fundraiser will be a spaghetti dinner at the Lawton VFW on Oct. 23.

All of the money raised will also go towards November’s Lawton Toy Run.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.