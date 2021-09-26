One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

LPD’s Traffic Division is currently investigating the single vehicle crash, which happened around SW 67th St. and SW 68th St.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he died. No other information has been released at this time.

