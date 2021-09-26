Sweet Temptationz hosts Care2Cure to benefit Lawton Huntington’s disease support group

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, Sweet Temptationz Car Club is hosting the 10th annual Care2Cure Car Show benefiting the Lawton area Huntington’s disease support group at the Great Plains Coliseum.

Ten years ago, Kathy Timberlake’s family helped start the Care2Cure Car Show.

Her first husband, son and two grandchildren both passed away from Huntington’s, and her daughter lives with the disease now.

She said not only does the event raise money for the support group, but it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness about what the disease is.

“People say ‘What is Huntington’s?’ and we get a chance as a support group to come out and say ‘This is what it is and this is what it does to our families,’ and then if we have someone well enough to come, then they can see first-hand this is what Huntington’s does to their bodies and minds and their life,” TImberlake said.

Huntington’s is a rare, inherited neurological disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

It affects people cognitively and psychologically.

“They get stressed out, they get OCD and the thing that people see most is movement, so they have movements that are uncontrollable. They have no choice and so, you’re swallowing is affected because that’s muscles. Your hands, your feet and eventually they just get so weak they can’t do anything,” Timberlake said.

Sweet Temptationz Car Club now hosts the event annually, bringing together car clubs from across southwest Oklahoma for a good cause.

President Christopher Wright said the organization thought they could help make the event even bigger.

“Our actual founders of the car club actually met people who were affected by the Huntington’s disease and have seen the effect, seen the need to raise money for that group because raising money, of course, is a hard thing to do, so we figured we could meld in the car clubs and make it bigger and better and get more money to stay right here in the community, help our local people,” Wright said.

In the Lawton area Huntington’s support group, there are 25 members, nine of which have the disease.

According to Timberlake, another goal is to provide families with knowledge.

“It’s been an in-closet disease where people don’t tell their family members ‘Hey, this is in your family,’ and then they have children and then it goes on and on, so part of our job, or part of our want is to inform families, hey make good decisions on whether to have children,” Timberlake said.

If you’re interested in being involved with the group, you can send a message to the Huntington’s Disease Support Group on Facebook.

Timberlake hopes to raise about $9000 dollars for the support group with the event this year.

It continues Sunday at 8 a.m. with a special award given at 3 p.m. to a person who’s struggling with health issues.

