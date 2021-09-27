5,300 new Coronavirus cases, 102 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has added more than 5,300 new Coronavirus cases and 102 new deaths since Friday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 5,346 new cases since the weekend.

On Saturday there were 1,154 new cases, followed by 3,162 new cases Sunday and 1,030 new cases Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,666.

There are currently 13,967 active cases across Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 102 new deaths from the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of those who have died from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began to 10,127.

