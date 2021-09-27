7News First Alert Weather: An active weather pattern begins tomorrow where a few strong storms are possible

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and not as cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, a mix of sun-and-clouds with highs topping out in the low 90s. A dry line will approach our area from the west. allowing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop and move across Texoma. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of half dollars. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with slightly higher wind gusts.

There will be enough energy available for isolated strong-to-severe storms to be possible both Wednesday and Thursday with the main threats including damaging wind gusts, large hail and localized flooding.

A cold front will move through portions of Texoma early Thursday evening before stalling out across the area. As a result, this will bring the highest coverage of showers and storms to southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. Behind the front high temperatures will fall into the mid 70s on Friday with fall-like temperatures persisting into the upcoming weekend. Models suggest that rain totals will be widespread 0.50-2.00′' with isolated higher amounts. This should make a significant positive impact in our current drought conditions.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.