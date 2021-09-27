Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Average US gas price is $1 per gallon higher than it was a year ago

According to GasBuddy data, the demand for fuel increased for the first time in six weeks.
According to GasBuddy data, the demand for fuel increased for the first time in six weeks.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The national average gas price is $1 per gallon higher than it was this time in 2020, according to GasBuddy.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021′s peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan is hopeful there will eventually be a decline in price but doesn’t anticipate that drop to be as noticeable as once projected due to the above average hurricane season and high demand.

According to GasBuddy data, the demand for fuel increased for the first time in six weeks.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in California, Hawaii and Nevada. The lowest averages are in Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash
Fatal Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck
The victim in a deadly shooting in Altus last night has been identified by police.
Witness recounts deadly Altus shooting
A man was taken into custody after reports of an attempted robbery at the Rodeway Inn on Cache...
Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Lawton
Kathy Timberlake leads the Lawton area Huntington's disease support group. Her first husband,...
Sweet Temptationz hosts Care2Cure to benefit Lawton Huntington’s disease support group

Latest News

Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer to apply for kids vaccines
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Vaccination deadline arrives for NY health care workers