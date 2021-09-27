Banned book week kicks off at Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library will be hosting Banned Book Week this week.

The nationwide event is used to recognize issues with censorship across the world, and has been in existence since 1982.

This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

Lawton residents can stop by both library locations throughout the month of September to see different information on banned books.

“l say think that Banned Book Week is really important because there’s books in your life that really have affected you,” Senior Library Associate of the Lawton Public Library Jessica Weatherby said. “And, some of these I’ve heard people that Harry Potter or another book, which is really important to get them, you know, involved as a reader and they really affected their lives. So I might not agree with some of the books here in the library, but it’s important that for the people that that book is really important to, or for them to have access to that book.”

The library is holding a contest for the event.

It has canisters at both locations, filled with shredded books, residents can come by and do their best to guess which book is in each one.

The librarian said feel free to use Google. Winners will be announced October 1.

The prize is a Kindle Fire.

