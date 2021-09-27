Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Banned book week kicks off at Lawton Public Library

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library will be hosting Banned Book Week this week.

The nationwide event is used to recognize issues with censorship across the world, and has been in existence since 1982.

This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

Lawton residents can stop by both library locations throughout the month of September to see different information on banned books.

“l say think that Banned Book Week is really important because there’s books in your life that really have affected you,” Senior Library Associate of the Lawton Public Library Jessica Weatherby said. “And, some of these I’ve heard people that Harry Potter or another book, which is really important to get them, you know, involved as a reader and they really affected their lives. So I might not agree with some of the books here in the library, but it’s important that for the people that that book is really important to, or for them to have access to that book.”

The library is holding a contest for the event.

It has canisters at both locations, filled with shredded books, residents can come by and do their best to guess which book is in each one.

The librarian said feel free to use Google. Winners will be announced October 1.

The prize is a Kindle Fire.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash
Fatal Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck
William and Carole Eakin.
Former Waurika mayor, husband sentenced
The victim in a deadly shooting in Altus last night has been identified by police.
Witness recounts deadly Altus shooting
A man was taken into custody after reports of an attempted robbery at the Rodeway Inn on Cache...
Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Lawton

Latest News

Lawton Community Theatre holds sale for Halloween costumes.
Lawton Community Theatre sells Halloween costumes
The Oklahoma State Department of Health
OSDH holding virtual career fair Wednesday
Stephens County Health Department will hold a vaccine drive-thru Tuesday, Sept. 28.
COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event set for Tuesday in Stephens County
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging people to get their flu shots by the end of...
CDC Vaccine for Children program offers free vaccines