Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization

By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.

The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receive the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday.

Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It was not immediately clear whether the first lady would also receive the booster dose on Monday.

Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot. "

Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash
Fatal Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck
The victim in a deadly shooting in Altus last night has been identified by police.
Witness recounts deadly Altus shooting
A man was taken into custody after reports of an attempted robbery at the Rodeway Inn on Cache...
Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Lawton
Kathy Timberlake leads the Lawton area Huntington's disease support group. Her first husband,...
Sweet Temptationz hosts Care2Cure to benefit Lawton Huntington’s disease support group

Latest News

After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where...
Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends
Facebook announced the development of an Instagram Kids app in March, saying at the time that...
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
French President Emmanuel Macron was targeted with an egg in Lyon.
Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair