Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash
The victim in a deadly shooting in Altus last night has been identified by police.
Witness recounts deadly Altus shooting
A man was taken into custody after reports of an attempted robbery at the Rodeway Inn on Cache...
Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Lawton
Kathy Timberlake leads the Lawton area Huntington's disease support group. Her first husband,...
Sweet Temptationz hosts Care2Cure to benefit Lawton Huntington’s disease support group
Motorcyclists also hope that others will see the good they bring to the community.
Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists rides for annual Toy and Poker Run

Latest News

A video tribute to Charlie Watts plays before the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter"...
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to Charlie Watts
Fatal Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Inequalities cited in Black, Indigenous missing persons cases
A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured