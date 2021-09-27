Expert Connections
CDC Vaccine for Children program offers free vaccines

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Free flu shots are now available for kids in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of health, the program offers free flu shots to kids 18 and younger who are uninsured, underinsured, on Medicaid or are American Indian or Alaskan Native.

The Vaccine for Children program is federally funded, and those flu shots are available at Oklahoma’s county health departments as well as the state’s Mobile Wellness Units.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging all kids, pregnant women, people 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions to get their flu shots by the end of October.

