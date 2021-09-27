COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event set for Tuesday in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru Tuesday.

The event will take place at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All vaccine types will be available while supplies last.

Pfizer is available for ages 12 and up while Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and up.

Pfizer boosters are available six months after the second dose.

Boosters are approved for people 65 years of age or older, individuals with underlying health issues, or essential workers.

