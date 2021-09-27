Filmmakers unite for Southwest 48 Film Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, filmmakers participated in the Southwest 48 Film Festival in Lawton.

Groups participating had 48 hours to produce, film and edit. They were given two genres, a prop, and a phrase that they had to put in their film.

The organizer of the event, Cason Troutman, talked about the importance of bringing film to the community.

“What people don’t know is, Oklahoma film is growing, and it’s taking off, and now is the best time to get into film in this state. And so, something I want to do is bring film to Lawton, Southwest Oklahoma, where I’m born and raised,” Troutman said.

Troutman says that participating in film festivals can bring recognition to both the filmmaker and the area where it was filmed.

“Maybe a producer sees it and says, hey, I want to get behind this project, where was it filmed? And well then they see Southwest Oklahoma, so not only does that highlight that filmmaker but it highlights the Lawton area and Southwest Oklahoma as well,” Troutman said.

He also has a message for people who are interested in film and want to get involved with filmmaking.

“For those kids, like in high school, watching right now like man, I want to do film and all that stuff, just try it, just go for it, next year, enter. It doesn’t matter, just do it. In order to grow, you have to be uncomfortable to grow, and so make yourself uncomfortable for a little bit and try something new and see where it takes you,” Troutman said.

Troutman says that the Third Annual Southwest 48 Film Festival will take place next year around this time and that more information will be posted to their Facebook page when it is available.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.