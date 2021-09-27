First Alert Forecast (9/27 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today will be similar to yesterday, with warm temperatures in the low 90s and somewhat breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Clouds will build in throughout the day, giving us partly cloudy skies for our Monday. A few stray showers are possible in our far western counties this evening as showers fire up in the Texas panhandle, but rain chances remain low.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

A cut-off low moving in from the west will bring gulf moisture into Texoma by Tuesday, giving us our first real chance for rain by the afternoon hours. A dry line from the west will give us isolated showers and storms, with our western counties seeing a better chance for rain. Instability and wind shear from this wind shear will allow for the possibility of strong-to-severe storms in the evening hours for western Texoma. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds, along with small hail look to be the main concerns with any thunderstorms that fire up.

Greater rain chances are expected on Wednesday as moisture will continue to be funneled into our region through all of the upcoming week. Widely scattered showers and storms are expected into next weekend as a trough across the northern US will bring a cold front through the southern plains on Thursday, as well as another low pressure system forming in the southwest US. Localized flooding is the biggest concern with all this rain as between an inch and an inch and a half of rainfall is predicted across most of Texoma by the end of the week. Temperatures fall to the low 80s by Thursday and even into the upper 70s by the weekend as we return to fall-like temperatures.

