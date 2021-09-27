Expert Connections
Former Waurika mayor, husband sentenced

William Eakin and his wife Carole Eakin were sentenced on felony charges in Jefferson County.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The former mayor of Waurika and her husband have been sentenced in a case dating back to 2019.

Carole and William Eakin were accused of creating fake documents and presenting them to a judge while defending a client in court.

According to court documents, authorities alleged the pair created a false lease agreement and had it signed and notarized before presenting it to a judge.

The husband and wife were arrested in January 2019.

The pair then faced a jury trial this month.

William was found guilty of offering fraudulent evidence, offering false instrument for recordation and conspiracy, while Carole was found guilty of offering fraudulent evidence and conspiracy.

The two were ordered to pay a $250 fine plus all court costs.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

