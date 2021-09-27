Lawton Community Theatre sells Halloween costumes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend Lawton Community Theatre is selling costumes from past shows to make room for new ones, just in time for the holiday.

Men’s, women’s and children’s costumes are available, with everything from full outfits to smaller individual items and pieces.

A member of the fundraising committee, said this is a great, creative way to get involved with the community.

“If you’re looking for inspiration for Halloween, this is a really great place to come on out and find some inspirations and it’s so much better than what you find in stores,” Catherine Wright, a director said.

According to the managing director, there are about 500 to 1000 pieces to choose from.

Costumes from productions including the Lion King and High School Musical will be on sale.

There are also gold dance outfits, renaissance clothing and jewelry.

Prices range from $1 to $25.

Those interested can stop by the theatre on Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. to pick one up.

