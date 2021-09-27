Expert Connections
Marlow man needing public votes to win 20K

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A small business owner in Marlow is needing southwest Oklahoma’s help to win a 20-thousand dollar cash prize.

Missing Bristle Studio Owner Josh Conway entered a Wahl Clippers Most Talented Beard in America Contest he came across on Facebook back in July.

He thought why not give it a shot, if it could help grow his small pottery business he has in Marlow.

Conway submitted a 3-minute video of him going through the entire pottery process.

He said at the beginning of August Wahl’s reached out to him for a phone interview because he was chosen to be in the top-15.

And here recently he got a emailed learning that he was in the top-10.

Conway said the feeling is unreal knowing he’s so close to having a chance to win 20-thousand dollars.

”I think it’ll help the community a lot. I plan on putting the money back into the business. Doing some pottery wheels, that way we can get some actually pottery being made by people around town and get some class for them,” Conway said.

He thinks he has a good chance to win it as majority of the contenders are using music as their talent.

Link to vote : https://bit.ly/MostTalentedBeard

You can vote for Conway by clicked the video with blue, green, and brown cup on it.

The deadline to vote is October 15.

