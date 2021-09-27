Expert Connections
OSDH holding virtual career fair Wednesday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health will host a virtual career fair Wednesday.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and department officials are hoping to hire around 70 nurses statewide.

The OSDH has openings for LPNs, RNs, behavioral health clinicians, dental assistants and more.

Online registration and more information can be found here.

