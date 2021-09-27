Southwest Oklahomans now taking COVID-19 booster shot

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Pfizer booster shot has been approved for some people and in southwest Oklahoma, the Comanche County Health Department says people are already rolling up their sleeve to get the shot.

One of those people in Lawton resident Terry Bolding.

“We decided to get in as early as we could to get it. My wife has COPD and is just getting over cancer, she’s been two years cancer free. We figure because of her conditions, we both got it. That’s why we’re here getting it today.

The Boldings are two of the countless people who are now eligible to receive a third shot of the vaccine. But, knowing if you’re eligible can be confusing.

“There’s a lot of guidelines and everything so if anyone has any questions, we can sit down and discuss with them and try to explain. It is confusing, we have guidelines we use and we want to vaccinate anyone who is eligible based on those guidelines that are approved,” said Janene Atchley, RN and District Nurse Manager.

Right now, for the third dose, you can be either Pfizer or Moderna. But, for Moderna, it’s only available to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and must be taken more than 28 days after your second dose.

The third shot for Pfizer, which they’re calling the booster shot, is more widely available right now. It’s open to anyone over the age of 65 and those 18 and up with an underlying medical condition or who are at high risk of exposure or transmission.

Whether you’re in one of those categories or you’re still waiting to get your first dose, Atchley said the Health Department wants to help.

“We make it easy for people to get their vaccine. It’s not time consuming, it’s a quick process. We vaccinate, we monitor for a few minutes and people are usually on their way very quickly. We want people to be informed and come in and get their shots. Whatever we can do to make it convenient,” Atchley said.

That convenience continues this week with a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Comanche County Expo Center Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atchley encourages everyone to continue to wear their masks, social distance and wash their hands.

