Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(AP)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified the person who died in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Police identified him as Amel Veltri. They said the rider was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle wrecked in the area of Southwest 67th and 68th street. Veltri died from his injuries.

Officials say it’s still being investigated by LPD’s Traffic Division.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash
The victim in a deadly shooting in Altus last night has been identified by police.
Witness recounts deadly Altus shooting
A man was taken into custody after reports of an attempted robbery at the Rodeway Inn on Cache...
Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Lawton
Kathy Timberlake leads the Lawton area Huntington's disease support group. Her first husband,...
Sweet Temptationz hosts Care2Cure to benefit Lawton Huntington’s disease support group
Motorcyclists also hope that others will see the good they bring to the community.
Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists rides for annual Toy and Poker Run

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 6:00 am
First Alert Forecast (9/27 AM)
This weekend, filmmakers participated in the Southwest 48 Film Festival in Lawton.
Filmmakers unite for Southwest 48 Film Festival
Filmmakers unite for Southwest 48 Film Festival
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (9/26 PM)