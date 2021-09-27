UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified the person who died in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Police identified him as Amel Veltri. They said the rider was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle wrecked in the area of Southwest 67th and 68th street. Veltri died from his injuries.

Officials say it’s still being investigated by LPD’s Traffic Division.

