Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials from the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge are warning visitors against disturbing animals after a video of a man taunting a bison surfaced over the weekend.

Park Ranger Quinton Smith said they’ve seen incidents like these happen over the years.

“If we come out and we disturb that scarce resource, then all we’re doing is diminishing the quality of that, so as wildlife managers and as the public that respects and wants to protect these places, it’s important for us to know our place in that environment when we’re here,” Smith said.

After over a minute, the bison finally charges at the man trying to pet him.

According to Smith, this is the animal’s natural reaction to feeling stressed out or pressured.

“It has negative effects not just on that wildlife, but it also has a negative effect on the rest of the public,” Smith said. “When too much pressure is on that wildlife, they’re going to stay away from the public, so you’ll start seeing less of the wildlife in those popular areas because of the pressure put on or the disturbance from the public.”

Trevel Crawford visits the refuge often to hike.

He’s concerned that public access to the refuge could become more restricted if these incidents continue to happen.

“The reason why this place exists, the reason why I think it’s so special because it’s different from a park, a zoo, an aquarium, those things,” Crawford said. “We just have our own unique place out here and I think just people are uneducated about how we can use this.”

Smith said the second an animal starts to change its behavior, that means its been disturbed.

They encourage visitors to appreciate the wildlife, but there’s a correct way to do it.

“One of the things we do as a rule of thumb is if you can hold out your thumb and cover up especially that bison, if your thumb can cover up that bison, then you’re probably okay,” Smith said. “If you get any closer than that and that bison starts to appear outside of that rule of thumb, then you’re too close.”

Anyone caught participating in this behavior could receive a ticket and a $500 fine.

Smith urges people to call authorities if they see incidents like these happening on the refuge. A park ranger can then be sent to check the situation out.

