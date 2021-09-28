Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

6 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Six people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion, Andrepont said.

All six people taken to hospitals were contract employees working the turnaround.

All personnel are accounted for, he said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Fatal Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck
William and Carole Eakin.
Former Waurika mayor, husband sentenced
Fatal Accident
One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, said members are...
Deadline for response from Trump allies looms in Jan. 6 inquiry
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast (9/28 AM)
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would...
Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers