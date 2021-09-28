648 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 648 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The newest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health reaffirms a decline in cases that state officials mentioned Monday.

“With a decrease in overall cases, breakthrough infections and hospitalizations over the past month, combined with the rollout of the booster dose for eligible populations, I’m hopeful that our state will continue to see positive progress in our pandemic response,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 1,690, while there are 12,607 active cases of the Coronavirus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported five new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 10,132.

