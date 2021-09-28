7News First Alert Weather: Daily storm chances through Saturday to bring relief in local drought conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered showers and storms will continue through the late evening hours across Texoma. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible through sunset with storms decreasing in coverage once we lose daytime heating. The main threats for storms that become organized include 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to the size of nickels. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s.

On Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with hit & miss showers and thunderstorms developing off old outflow boundaries and the dry line during the afternoon and early evening. There will still be enough energy available for isolated strong storms to develop with the main threats being damaging wind gusts. High temperatures will top out near 90 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

The active weather pattern will continue Thursday through Sunday as a cold front moves into portions of Texoma and becomes nearly stationary. This will act as the primary lifting mechanism for shower and thunderstorm development. Plus, another upper level storm system approaches the area late Friday and Saturday keeping a good chance for rain through the first half of the upcoming weekend. The front will be forced southward due to a large area of high pressure across the Midwest on Sunday, which will allow dry air to filter in across the area. Temperatures will cool off into the mid-to-upper 70s starting Friday and through early next week.

