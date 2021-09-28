Expert Connections
Comanche County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to look out for a scam.

The scam involves someone calling locals and saying they are a Comanche County sheriff’s deputy.

According to the Comanche County Emergency Management office, the caller then tells people they have missed jury duty and will have to pay a fine.

The caller has also been able to mimic the phone number for the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to know that they will not call to request fines be paid over the phone.

If you have any questions, you can call the sheriff’s office at 580-353-4280.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

