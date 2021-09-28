Expert Connections
Duncan Toy Shop moves to new warehouse

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A nonprofit in Duncan that helps ensure kids in need have Christmas presents moved in to a new building.

The Duncan Toy Shop just moved into a new warehouse on Willow Avenue in downtown Duncan.

They’ve been working in the Duncan community for 81 years and serve around 1,200 kids each Christmas.

They raise money to buy toys for the kids by holding rummage sales throughout the year. They said their new building will make it much easier for them to hold those events.

“We are so excited to have our own building, it’s something that really means a lot to us,” Kim Davis said. It’s going to allow us to have more rummage sales, it’s going to be less work for the ladies once we get it organized. We won’t have to move like we had to in the past. It’s a great fundraiser for us.”>

She said they moved in last weekend with help from the New Hope Youth Group and the Boy Scouts. Their first event in the new building will be their fall rummage sale on the weekend of October 15th. You can find more information about their upcoming events on the Duncan Toy Shop Facebook page.

