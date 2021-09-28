First Alert Forecast (9/28 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! To start off this morning and early afternoon, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. By the mid afternoon, sometime around 3:00pm and 4:00pm, a dry line from the west will start pushing across the Texas panhandle. At this time cloud coverage will increase across Texoma, as well as seeing our first instances of showers and storms firing up. These storms will gain strength as they move east towards the I-44 corridor into the late afternoon and early evening. The storms will begin to fall apart once they reach our eastern counties right before I-35 as we lose daytime heating. A majority of the rain chances are expected to last until 10:00pm, with almost all of the rain out of Texoma by midnight. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible tonight for most of Texoma, with the main concerns being gusty winds up to 60 mph and large hail around the size of quarters.

Tonight will be much drier after midnight as the dry line retreats back west and most of the available energy is used up. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. A few stray showers in the early morning hours of Wednesday are still possible.

Rain chances continue on Wednesday due to a lot of atmospheric moisture, but rain chances will be limited compared to today. Still, a couple isolated strong-to-severe showers and storms can’t be ruled out, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the mid/upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday a cold front will descend into Texoma, bringing increased rain chances and widespread coverage of showers and storms. Again, strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out ahead of the cold front. Cloud coverage will be mostly cloudy and overcast along with temperatures dropping to the low 80s and upper 70s, along with winds shifting to out of the east and northeast.

Rain chances continue into the weekend and the start of next week as a upper-level low pressure moves in from the southwest U.S., continuing to funnel in moisture. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s until next week near the average for this time of year. Rain totals between now and this weekend look to range between 0.5″ and 2.00″, with some areas possible seeing localized flooding from isolated higher amounts of heavy rainfall.

