Garrison holds relinquishment ceremony on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said farewell to Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell Tuesday after his two years of service to the Garrison.

In the relinquishment ceremony in front of Taylor Hall on post, Sergeant Major Blackwell handed over the Garrison colors to symbolize handing back his responsibility.

Fort Sill Garrison commander, Colonel Rhett Taylor, said Blackwell was instrumental in leading the Garrison through many challenges during his time here, including the COVID-19 pandemic and several severe weather events.

”Sergeant Major Blackwell, thank you for your leadership, your dedication and your loyalty to the Garrison team and the Lawton/Fort Sill community,” Col. Taylor said. “Your dedication to our soldiers and families will have a profound and lasting impact on Fort Sill’s current and future development. On behalf of the Garrison team, congratulations on your selection to your next assignment.”

Sergeant Major Blackwell also took the podium to say a few words about his time at Fort Sill.

“When I came into this job two years ago, much like most CSM’s, I had no idea what a Garrison did, what it was or even who was in it,” CSM Blackwell said. “Many of my peers told me that I wouldn’t have soldiers. But to say that the Garrison doesn’t have soldiers, is simply not true. Soldiers of the Garrison just happen to wear civilian clothes every day. It didn’t take long for me to start referring to these employees and partners as civilian soldiers.”

Blackwell is moving on to a nominal sergeant major position in the Army where he will be the right hand Soldier to a general officer.

