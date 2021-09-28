Indian Nations Conservation Alliance holds meeting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Indian Nations Conservation Alliance held a conference at the Apache Hotel Casino Monday.

The event focused on conservation efforts across different tribes.

The goal was to have the local tribes establish priority lists on things that are important within their tribal boundaries.

That could be things like irrigation issues, production issues or erosion issues.

”We’re trying to establish an alliance among tribes, tribal conservation districts, to work on natural resource issues,” Delane Atcitty of the Indian Nations Conservation Alliance said. “What we see is a lot of idle lands that can be brought into production, a lot of need for local food source, a healthy food source and maybe a traditional food source they can utilize.”

Atcitty said they work with tribes across the country to find out and address the different natural resource issues they are facing.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.